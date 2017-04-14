Author Beth returns to her old school to show children her book

A former pupil of St Patrick’s Primary School in Magheralin returned to the classroom during the week to read extracts from her first ever book, ‘Freddie’s Fire’.

New author Beth Wiffen, 18, from Magheralin wrote and illustrated the children’s rhyming picture book that tells the tale of a dragon who cannot breathe fire.

Already, Beth has sold her first 100 copies, and the Trinity shop in Lurgan is currently stocking the book.

Beth is currently studying English Literature at the University of York. She chose a dragon to be the centre of the book because of her favourite genre fantasy, and she wanted to share her enthusiasm and fascination with everyone.

The book, targetted to children aged between two and seven years old, is full of colourful illustrations and the story itself is packed with many characters, including a fish, a dog, a frog and a bird who all help Freddie on his journey to learn how to breathe fire.

As a child, Beth always loved rhyming stories. This inspired her love of reading throughout her school years, leading her to study for a degree in English Literature. After studying art in school, she developed her passion for illustration and digital art.

She studied the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in India for her final two years of formal education. Her higher level subjects included Visual Arts, English and History.

Beth has also written articles for magazines, hosts her own weekly radio show at the University and has also been involved in amateur dramatic productions where she played a featured role in HBO’s hit TV show Game of Thrones.

Copies of the book can be purchased online at www.wiffenpublications.com, or through Amazon for £5.99.