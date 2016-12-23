Plans for St Ronan’s College campus revealed

Plans for a new building for St Ronan’s College in Lurgan have been put on display on the school’s website.

Since it was planned to amalgamate St Michael’s, St Mary’s and St Paul’s some years ago, the aim had been to have one school on the same site.

And now an architect’s vision has been published by the school showing what the new building and layout might look like.

After various studies were carried out to assess possible improvements and extensions to the three existing school properties, it was concluded that the newly created St Ronan’s College would require a new school building, and in 2014 Somerville Consulting was commissioned to carry out a site search and appraisal.

This report concluded that the site of St Michael’s Grammar School, along with additional adjacent land, was the only suitable available site for the new amalgamated school. It is now proposed that the new design of St Ronan’s College be developed on this site.

A Feasibility Report was prepared and concluded that the site of St Michael’s Grammar School, together with some additional adjacent land made available by the Sisters of Mercy and St Peter’s Parish, is suitable for the new school and grounds.

The building as well as car parking, pedestrian access, parent drop offs, bus routes, service access, sports provision and even the pavilion has been catered for.

One of the main issues is traffic congestion at peak times and the aim is to provide safe and adequate access to and from the new school.

Car parking for 263 spaces have been included on the campus for 149 full-time staff - 44 ancillary staff - 324 pupils over 17 years of age (approx) - 53 visitors.

During early consultation with the Planning Department and Transport NI it was indicated that the inclusion of lay-byes for parent drop-off on the Northern Cornakinnegar Road would be supported.

Pupils can then walk to the main pedestrian access gates and into the school.

It is proposed to widen Tarry Lane from the junction with the North Circular Road to the site entrance, to ensure that buses can drive directly to the school’s pavilion rather than the school.