Firms attend briefing with Firmus Energy

Gas installers from Moira, Craigavon and Lurgan attended a recent briefing at Dunsilly Hotel and heard of all the opportunities available to them from Firmus Energy.

To date, Firmus Energy has brought natural gas to more than 30,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland that have never had the opportunity to connect before and are now enjoying the benefits of this alternative fuel supply.

The company, based in Antrim, continues to have ambitious investment plans which will deliver more connections and more customers into firmus energy’s network which is great news for local gas safe registered installers.

To find out more about the opportunities available, call Firmus Energy on 0800 032 4567.

On December 1 2005, Firmus launched their first supply in Northern Ireland, to the large Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena. April the following year Firmus connected its first residential customers in Derry.