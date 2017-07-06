Stream of blood and gore causes horrendous stench

A probe has been launched after a stream of blood drenched a Lurgan road yesterday causing an horrendous stench.

It is not clear where the blood emanated from but it stretches along part of the Annesborough Road.

Some of the blood spilled on the Annesborough Road, Lurgan

The blood stained the road and locals complained of a dreadful smell yesterday afternoon.

One woman said: “You should see the blood and gore all over the Annesborough Road in Lurgan.

“And in this heat the stink is just going to get worse.”

Another man said:”There’s large blood spillage. It’s absolutely stinking.

“I’d say the unfortunate residents of the area wouldn’t be too pleased with it though.

“They were having to cover nose and mouth when walking down the road,” he added.

It is understood Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council are investigating.