Family in Macmillan coffee event

A Portadown woman, whose relative has recently received a terminal cancer diagnosis, is holding a coffee morning tomorrow (Saturday) for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tracey Kelly is hoping as many people as possible will support the event which will be held at Tir na nOg GAA club, Ballyoran Park, from 9.30-12.

She said, “Cancer is something that almost every family have had to deal with in some way. The Macmillan nurses cannot do enough to offer support and guidance to us all. It has inspired us to try and raise some funds to show our gratitude to them.

“I and a few family members will be putting our baking skills to the test whipping up lots of treats!”

Anyone who can’t make it on the day but still wishes to support the event is also welcome to bake or buy some desserts or make a donation by contacting Tracey via Facebook private message.