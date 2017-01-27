Glenview Care Home to close

Glenview Care Home in Portadown is closing, it was announced today (Friday).

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said the home had informed it of the planned closure.

A statement said, “The Trust is working closely with the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and the home to ensure a safe transfer of the residents to alternative accommodation.

“The Trust has assigned individual key workers to work closely with each of the residents of Glenview Private Care Home and their families to find alternative accommodation so they can receive safe, high quality care in a suitable environment which meets their individual needs.”

The Portadown Times is awaiting a statement from the RQIA, the body responsible for monitoring and inspecting the availability and quality of health and social care services in Northern Ireland.