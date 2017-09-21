Have you seen a missing ring?

A distraught Lurgan woman is appealing to anyone who may have found her ring in the town’s Tesco this week.

Roisin had been in the store on Monday and visited the bathroom.

When washing her hands she took her ring off and forgot to put it back on.

She described the ring as silver with a black opal inset.

“It isn’t very expensive but it is of great sentimental value to me,” said Roisin.

“Others have offered to buy me a replacement but it is this ring that means so much to me,” she added.

She remembers that she was in the bathroom at 5.20pm on Monday and, although she has returned to Tesco and retraced her steps, she hasn’t been able to find it.

If you may have inadvertently lifted the ring or know where it could be found, please contact Roisin on 07938503611