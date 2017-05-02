Health group’s first birthday

A Lurgan organisation which focuses on health and well being is celebrating its first birthday.

Turquoise of the Sea Health and Well Being Organisation offers classes and workshops for a variety of people and groups to help improve well being.

They also focus on preventing ill health and developing the personal attributes of its’ participants.

The organisation is managed by Louise Headley who also runs Yoga and Chair Yoga classes, Yoga Events, Stress Management programmes, Self Empowerment, Self care and Food & Nutrition workshops.

Louise is also a qualified Reflexologist and Advanced level for people who have specific illnesses and/or cancer.

She said: “Classes and workshops are tailored to suit the needs of individuals or groups.”

Last year Louise worked with various organisations from Chest Heart and Stroke NI, Craigavon and Banbridge Volunteer Centre, Southern Area Hospice, Laurencestown and Lenaderg Community Centre, Ozmond Centre, Mount Zion House and youth centres to mention but a few.

Louise will be running a Luxury Yoga Day Event in the Culloden Estate Saturday, May 13, 9.45am-4pm to mark a year as an established organisation. This Rejuvenating Health day is for anyone needing to relax, release stress or to take time out from the demands of life. It is suitable for beginners and/or mixed ability.

The focus of the day is Balance in the physical body, mind, emotions, to promote relaxation, rejuvenation and to re-energise. Participants will have use of the Culloden Estate swim, spa area and Jacuzzi. The cost is £80 per person plus an additional booking fee and can be booked through Louise or on eventbrite.com.

Louise runs local Yoga classes in Bleary Community Hub on Wednesday evening and in Mount Zion House Lurgan on Thursday evening from 7-8pm. She regularly arranges Reflexology appointments and also does Reflexology home visits for those requesting this.

Tel 07841 126 046, email: totseahw@googlemail.com or on Facebook by searching “Turquoise of the Sea Health and Well Being”.