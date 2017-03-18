IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine up to third after win at Glenavon

Glenavon 1 Coleraine 2

Coleraine moved up to this place in the Danske Bank Premiership as they came from behind to secure their first win over Glenavon since 2014.

Jamie McGonigle scored a another double for the Bannsiders in either half after Joel Cooper had given the Lurgan Blues and early lead.

The visitors made a bright start to the game winning a corner inside the first minute.

Eoin Bradley had the first opportunity inside three minutes as he got on the end of Ciaron Harkin's free kick, but the former Lurgan Blues' striker couldn't find the target.

Kris Lindsay breathed a sigh of relief a minute later as he almost inadvertently deflected Harkin's inswinging corner into his own net.

Glenavon finally clicked into gear Guy Bates latched on to Andy Hall's pass and drew a good stop out of Chris Johns on eight minutes.

A minute later Joel Cooper did well on the byline to cut the ball back for Hall, but Mark Edgar bravely blocked his powerful shot.

The hosts weren't to be denied though as Coleraine failed to clear their lines properly Rhys Marshall slipped in James Gray, his cross-cum-shot flew across the face of goal and Cooper kept his composure at the back post to fire into the net through a group of players.

Lindsay put a header just wide of the target at the right end before Harkin forced Johnny Tuffey into a regulation save.

There was nothing the Glenavon skipper could do on 26 minutes as the Bannsiders drew level.

Mullan and McCauley combined well down the left, the defender whipped a great ball into the box which Jamie McGonigle glanced into the far corner.

The hosts almost regained the lead inside two minutes of the restart.

Andy Hall's corner found Simon Kelly on the edge of the six yard box, his shot rattled the underside of the bar.

Within two minutes they were made to pay for that miss as Eoin Bradley played in strike partner McGonigle with a sublime pass and the young striker kept his cool to stroke home his 17th of the season.

Chances were still flowing freely at both ends, Bates should have done better with a near post header on 58 minutes after a superb cross from Hall.

Coleraine could have wrapped up the points with 15 minutes to go as Ian Parkhill weaved his way into the box, but he dragged his shot wide of the target.

The wide man had Tuffey at full stretch on 87 minutes as his clever chipped shot looked destined for the top corner but for a great one-handed save by the keeper.

Glenavon: Tuffey, Kelly, Lindsay, Marshall (Sykes 45), Cooper, Hall, McGrory (De Vecchi 74), Turner, Singleton, Bates (Moorhouse 64), Gray.

Subs: Canning, Marron.

Goal: Cooper (10).

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Edgar (McConaghie 20), Mullan, Douglas, McCauley, Kee, Harkin, Parkhill, McGonigle (Allan 83), Bradley (McLaughlin 82).

Subs: McCafferty, Doherty.

Goals: McGonigle (26 & 50)

Referee: Raymond Hetherington.