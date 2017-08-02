Kelly calls for more social housing

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly is engaging with local landowners and the forward planning team of the Housing Executive and willing partners in an attempt to identify land and provide sites for much needed social and affordable housing.

Mrs Kelly said: “I am delighted that this particular site at the rear of Lake Street in North Lurgan has been identified as one of those sites.

“The SDLP is committed to the provision of affordable homes and social housing particularly in areas where there is a high demand”.

She added: “NI Housing Executive statistics show that north Lurgan is one of those areas within Upper Bann in greatest need of social and affordable homes.

“A secure and quality home is a fundamental human right and I will continue to work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure all these sites are included

within the 2017/18 Housing plan.”