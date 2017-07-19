Lurgan families ready for summer

Lurgan passengers are saying ‘Hello Summer!’ with Translink.

With the summer holidays in full swing, families across Northern Ireland can say ‘Hello Summer!’ and enjoy great value days out by bus, coach and train with help from Translink’s special summer ticket range.

Available during July and August, the seasonal fares let staycation travellers and visitors alike enjoy popular tourist attractions and beauty spots without having to worry about expensive travel costs.

Encouraging everyone to give the bus and train a go this summer, Translink’s Gemma Thompson said: “We want to make sure our customers across Northern Ireland are able to make the most of their time off work and school.

“Our range of summer travel deals makes it easy for everyone to hop-on board and enjoy plenty of ‘Hello Summer!’ adventures.

“We’ve even created a Summer Trip List featuring top local attractions to give our customers ideas for fun days out by bus and train.

“And, with a jam-packed calendar of local festivals and concerts it makes sense to make smart moves by public transport for hassle-free journeys.

“Customers can choose from a wide selection of discount tickets like our summer saver Family & Friends Ticket offering unlimited all day travel across Northern Ireland for up to 2 adults and 4 children for just £17.

“And there’s our Bus Rambler ticket providing unlimited Metro and Ulsterbus travel in Northern Ireland after 9.15am for just £7.

“We’re also offering free returns after 9.30am on Ulsterbus and Goldline services right across the province.

“And for those planning to travel a little further, there is 1/3 of day returns on NI Railways after 9.30am, as well as special deals for day trips to Dublin on the Enterprise service.

“It’s an exciting time for public transport with continued investment in our modern fleet and network.

“So, whether you’re a regular Smartmover making the most of some precious time off, or you’re new to public transport, let Translink be your perfect travel partner this summer!,” said Gemma.

For details on Translink summer tickets and days out ideas visit www.translink.co.uk/summer/, follow @Translink_NI or call 028 90 66 66 30.

