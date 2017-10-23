Malojian join Atlantic Sessions 2017

Lurgan band Malojian are preparing for a gig on the north coast as part of the Atantic Sessions 2017.

Over 50 of Northern Ireland’s finest musicians will be performing in Portstewart, Portrush and Portbalintrae from November 16 - 19 .

Visitors will have an opportunity to see high profile artists in an intimate setting, with the stunning Atlantic as a backdrop. Each artist will play their own music for one hour, and this will form a music trail across the resorts of Portstewart, Portrush and Portballintrae.

Now in its ninth year and firmly established in the music calendar Atlantic Sessions, which is this year working in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey and Tourism Ireland, has emerged as a permanent feature and has gathered a reputation both among performers and music lovers.

Live music ranges from traditional, bluegrass and americana to electronic, indie and acoustic singer-songwriters. It offers a platform for emerging talent as well as established artists from across Northern Ireland an opportunity to bring their music beyond urban hubs.

Malojian will be part of an exciting Sunday Brunch at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on November 19th at 12 noon.

Ralph McLean will host Malojian along with Mandy Bingham and Paddy Nash.

Welcoming the return of the much anticipated music festival, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “Atlantic Sessions enjoys a much-deserved reputation as a fabulous live music event, offering intimate gigs with an unrivalled line-up of performers, and it is fully deserving of this recognition. I’m delighted that this year’s festival coincides with Causeway Coast and Glens Restaurant Week which runs from November 11 – 19, so there has never been a better time to visit. We look forward to welcoming you all to what will be one of the highlights of our autumn offering.”

With a rise in the number, and quality, of musicians and bands making headlines and enjoying success in the international marketplace, and new and innovative music businesses based here, Atlantic Sessions has a significant role to play in developing music tourism, appreciating the ongoing success stories and showcasing this on the global stage. Tickets and timetable information at atlanticsessions.com, facebook/atlanticsessions and @atlanticsess.