Man charged with having indecent images of children

A 37-year-old man was charged last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court with having indecent images of children.

He was Gary Johnston, whose address was given as Park Road, Portadown.

The charges against him allege that on May 30, 2014, he made an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child and that he had in his possession indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A public prosecutor said that a full file was still outstanding and asked for an adjournment until February 8.

Johnston was remanded on continuing bail.