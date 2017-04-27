Market Place Theatre hosts new exhibition

The 2017 Art Of Craft Exhibition at The Market Place Gallery recently opened and will run until Saturday June 17.

This year showcases the work of artist Bernie Leahy in her exhibition ‘Elements’.

Leahy’s artworks seize passing moments, capturing altered time and emotion.

These moments reminisce on the space of discomfort, awkwardness or deep joy, poking at its familiarity.

Her work frequently uses the human figure, now exploring themes through a wider palette of colours and range of media than previously seen.

Expression and movement are conveyed through the sensibilities of the materials. Stitch carries the work. Synaesthesia informs the collaborative video installation of manipulated stitch with original sound, composed by Oisin L Furlong.

Leahy studied in DLSAD (now IADT) & NCAD. She has represented Ireland in International Fiberart Biennales in Venezuela and Philadelphia.

She has also exhibited internationally in Chicago, New York, China, Rome, London, Liverpool and Ireland.

Her work is held in private collections in the USA, UK and Ireland, and in public collections in Ireland. She is a member of DCCOI Portfolio since 2004.

New work includes drawing, painting, video installation and sound, intrinsic with stitch.

“These drawings try to capture a fleeting moment in time, to convey the essence of the subject, and hence often show only essential fragments of the image,” the artist explained.

“I am interested in the stitch as mark making, as undecorative and defined line: The line or mark often delineates the space around the forms, allowing them to emerge out of a tangible ground.

“The defined line or mark has a hole or point from which it decidedly begins or ends.”

Admission to the exhibition is free.

For further information, bookings and to download the full programme go to www.marketplacearmagh.com.

You can also follow developments on Facebook (www.facebook.com/marketplacearmagh) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/mptarmagh).