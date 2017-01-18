Neigbourhood watch AGM

Following the recent 10th Anniversary celebration of Waringstown Neighbourhood Watch, the Management Group held their Annual General Meeting recently in Waringstown Primary School.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chairman Winston Allen and was attended by several Community Partners along with David Simpson MP, Carla Lockhart MLA, Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield and Cllr Marc Woods, Inspector Brian Mills, Stella Cunningham Chair of Waringstown Community Development Association, and Rhonda Abraham, Armagh Banbridge Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

There was a notable number of apologies including that from Jo-Anne Dobson, MLA, who had another commitment on the evening and also Doug Beattie, MLA.

Dougie Barr, Lead Co-ordinator and Melvyn Hamilton, Hon Secretary gave a review of the Group’s activities in 2016 and the operational plan for 2017, including plans to further expand the scheme into new areas within Waringstown and increase the number of Community Partners towards the 1,000 householder target.

Inspector Brian Mills gave an interesting and informative talk on policing and crime trends within the area. While Guest Speaker, Stephanie Rock, Crime Prevention Officer, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership gave an important overview of Crime Prevention and Home Security.

In closing, Winston thanked the Principal, Mr Karl McCambley and the Board of Governors of Waringstown Primary School for facilitating the Annual General Meeting.