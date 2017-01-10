New musicals for MADS! 15th birthday

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society will be celebrating its fifteenth year bringing two new musicals to the area.

The society will be the first group in Co Armagh to be given the copyrights to perform Legally Blonde in September of this year but first up will be the Broadway and West-End smash hit musical Rock of Ages.

Society chairman Kieran Corr speaking to the ‘Mail’ said: “We as a group are delighted to be the first musical society to perform Rock of Ages in Co Armagh. This 80’s themed musical features songs such as ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ and ‘We built this City’. The show will be in Portadown Town Hall Theatre from Thursday, February 2 to Sunday 5. Tickets costing £10 are now on sale from Print Business Supplies Lurgan, Greenes Nisa Local Brownlow and Winnies Newsagents Portadown. MADS! are recruiting new members. If you go to prinary school up to year 9 in secondary school you can join the society. Juniors meet every Saturday at 10am to 12. 30pm at The Lightwell Community Centre Drumgor.