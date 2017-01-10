NIFRS Pilot scheme hailed a great success

David Simpson, the DUP MP for Upper Bann recently paid a visit to Lurgan Fire Station to meet with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Officers who are currently involved in the co-responding pilot scheme.

This pilot scheme has seen NIFRS officers alerted to certain pre-determined emergency calls where trained officers who arrive on the scene before the Ambulance Service are able to administer life saving medical treatment and stabilise the situation until the Paramedics arrive.

Over 1400 people suffer out of hospital cardiac arrest with a less than 10% survival rate. The pilot scheme has allowed Fire and Rescue Service personnel to assist the Ambulance service who will also be despatched to the call.

David Simpson said: “It was a great opportunity to meet with the front line Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Officers who have been delivering this pilot scheme since September 2016. The local officers are to be praised for engaging and delivering the pilot scheme which has proven to be a significant benefit to the local community and is helping to save lives.

“The scheme is due to end in February but I have been in contact with the Health Minister to ask that the scheme is rolled out throughout Northern Ireland and adequate funding is allocated for additional training of our fire and rescue officers.

“I would like to thank Lurgan Fire Station and the Regional Control Centre personnel for their commitment in delivering this pilot and I will continue to support their calls to extend the scheme throughout Northern Ireland.”