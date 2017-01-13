Pair for trial on burglary charge

Two men have been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court charged with a burglary at a primary school in Banbridge.

Stefan Scappaticci (24), Anderson Court, Banbridge, and Christopher McCreedy (25), Glenavon Lane, Lurgan, appeared last Thursday at a preliminary enquiry at Newry courthouse.

The charge against both of them alleges that on August 20, 2015, they entered as a trespasser St Mary’s Primary School, Reilly Park, Banbridge, with intent to steal.

Both were remanded on their own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Newry Crown Court on February 16.