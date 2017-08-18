Pastor Denis Lyle gets set for retirement

Pastor Denis Lyle is retiring from his post at Lurgan Baptist Church after 19 years there and 45 years in the ministry - but promises he won’t be a stranger.

The coming weeks will see a number of services to say farewell to the popular local pastor.

Pastor Lyle said: “It is with gratitude to God that I look back over these past forty five years of ministry.

“I am thankful to the Lord that I was born into a godly home in Banbridge where as a little boy of nine years of age the Lord saved me, by His grace at my father’s knee.

“In the providence of the Lord He gave me Catherine, a faithful wife, who has supported me all the way.

“I also had the privilege of studying the Word of God in the Irish Baptist College, Belfast (1972-1975) and of serving the Lord in Carryduff Baptist Church, (1975-1987), Iron Hall Assembly, Belfast, (1987-1998) and Lurgan Baptist Church (1998-2017).

“What an honour to minister and serve ‘as workers together with Him.’ (2 Cor 6:1).

“For any blessing received we say ‘Not unto us O Lord not unto us but unto Thy name give glory.’ (Psalm 115:1).”

Lurgan Baptist Church operates a live broadcast each Sunday www.sermonaudio.com/lurganbaptist in which you can listen in to the services.

But Pastor Lyle added: “While I am stepping down from Lurgan, I hope to be involved now in an itinerant ministry wherever the Lord gives me the opportunity.”

The final services with Denis Lyle as he steps down from his pastoral role at Lurgan are as follows:

Sunday, 20th August, at 7pm: The life-story of Denis Lyle with soloist Peter Mander;

Sunday, 27th August, at 7pm Final night with Denis Lyle preaching and Kathryn Mitchell singing;

His farewell service will take place on Friday, 1st September, at 7:30pm.

Pastor Lyle is the author of a number of books including: The Good, the Bad, & the Lukewarm: The Seven Churches in Revelation (Ambassador); Countdown to Apocalypse: Unlocking Bible Prophecy (Ambassador); You can Run but you Can’t Hide (Jonah) (Ambassador); Sifted to Serve: (Peter) (Biblical Books); From Earth to Glory (Psalm 23) (John Ritchie Ltd).

And a new release this month is ‘A Journey through the Bible’ (John Ritchie Ltd).