‘Power of Facebook amazing’ after stolen bag is found

A man has praised the ‘power of Facebook’ after a bag, stolen from outside a Co Armagh church, has been found.

The Portadown man who shared an appeal following the burglary from Knocknamuckley Church car park, was clearly elated with the bag was subsequently discovered.

According to the Facebook post the burglary occurred during a Girls Brigade meeting at the church at around 7.15pm and 8.30pm on Monday night.

The car door was smashed in the robbery.

The appeal said: “If anybody has seen or finds anything suspicious please get in touch. School bag, books, Makeup, Mulberry Purse.

“Small but very personal and valuable items, any info greatly appreciate it.”

Just hours later it was revealed that the items had been found.

The Facebook post stated: “Bag has been found, massive thanks to all who have shared. The power of Facebook is amazing.

“Bag and contents where spotted and found between Gilford and Loughbrickland, and delivered by PSNI.”