Register now for anti-bullying week

Lurgan schools and youth organisations are being encouraged to register to take part in this year’s Anti-Bullying Week 2017 (November 13-17) and submit entries for its creative arts competition before the deadline of Friday, June 23.

Children and young people are being encouraged to get creative and use art, film and the written word to create anti-bullying messages for this year’s creative competition.

Students can submit work produced during the school year or produce new pieces of work for the competition.

The Anti-Bullying Week 2017 theme is “All Equal, All Different, All Together”. It aims to support schools and youth organisations to celebrate difference and diversity across Northern Ireland; bring children and young people together to celebrate what makes them and others unique; and help create welcoming and inclusive environments both off and online for children and young people.

Rosanna Jack, Regional Anti-Bullying Coordinator, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF), said: “The competition provides a way of highlighting the issue of bullying to schools and the wider community in both on and offline settings.

“It also gives pupils the opportunity to explore ways of promoting the positive messages of anti-bullying.

“Competition participants have the added bonus of prizes for individual winners and a chance to win £250 worth of resources for your school or organisation. “We look forward to welcoming all the creative efforts of children and young people to celebrate this year’s anti bullying week theme of All Equal, All Different, All Together.”

The deadline for registration and competition entries is Friday 23 June 2017. To register for, or find out more about Anti-Bullying Week 2017 go to www.endbullying.org.uk or email info@niabf.org.uk

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink.

NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children’s Bureau (NCB) NI and funded by the Department of Education. Almost 700 schools and youth organisations got involved in last year’s event.

Members of Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum and Anti-Bullying Week’s sponsor Translink will judge all entries this year.