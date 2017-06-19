Searching for Lurgan SuperStars

People in Lurgan are being called on to nominate their local heroes, as part of a major new campaign to uncover our most inspirational individuals.

The new SuperValu SuperStars initiative will honour unsung heroes in local communities that have gone beyond the call of duty to help someone in need.

Building on the success of the brand’s SuperMums campaign, SuperValu is widening the search to encompass the whole community. From mums and dads to inspirational young people, grannies and granddads, neighbours and friends, the search is on to find Northern Ireland’s stand out SuperStars.

According to new research conducted by SuperValu, almost 80% of people feel that their local heroes are not recognised for the contribution they make to society.

Helping others is at the heart of our culture with 94% of those surveyed saying they have or would go above and beyond the call of duty to help someone. Almost half of respondents (45%) said they volunteer in their local communities.

Of the qualities deemed to be most characteristic of a superstar, selflessness (36%), humility (29%) and positivity (29%) topped the poll.

In the battle for Northern Ireland’s top celebrity SuperStar, actor Liam Neeson clinched the top spot with 25% of the vote, followed by golf sensation, Rory McIlrory (18%). Boxer Carl Frampton and the late and great poet, Seamus Heaney tied for third place, each securing 13% of votes cast.

Now, SuperValu is on a mission to recognise and reward real life SuperStars in local communities, shining the spotlight on the selfless deeds of people in villages, towns and cities right across Northern Ireland.

Finalists will attend a prestigious ceremony in Parliament Buildings on November 22, hosted by radio and TV personalities Frank Mitchell and Claire McCollum and will each receive SuperValu vouchers. The overall SuperValu SuperStar will walk away with a five-star family holiday. TV personality Claire McCollum will co-host the SuperValu SuperStars grand final with U105 presenter Frank Mitchell.

For further information and to nominate your local SuperStar, visit www.supervalu.co.uk. Entries close on August 19.