Thousands of homes affected by power cut in Lurgan

A power cut in north Lurgan has left thousands of residents without electricity this morning.

According to the NI Electricity Networks the outage was first reported at 10.30am.

A NIE spokeswoman said the power cut was caused by a contractor damaging a cable.

She said that 5,773 homes were affected however the vast majority have had their electricity supply restored.

it is hoped the remaining 1,000 without electricity will be reconnected within the next few hours.