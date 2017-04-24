Tragic James’s last wish fulfilled by bike hero Guy Martin

A photo signed by motorbike hero Guy Martin was placed inside the coffin of young accident victim James Campbell before his funeral on Monday.

James was killed last Wednesday when his motorbike collided with a tractor on the Ballymacanallen Road just yards from his home.

The 21-year-old was from the Gilford area, County Down and his funeral mass was held at St Patrick and St Colman’s Church in Laurencetown on Monday morning.

James had been looking forward to meeting his hero Martin at the Tandragee 100 road races at the weekend and had posted on Facebook about wanting to get his autograph just hours before he was killed.

Tragically James never got to meet his hero but he did get the autograph with Guy Martin signing a picture of James and sending it to the family who placed it in his coffin.

Providing the homily, Canon Gerry Powell told mourners about James’s passion for motorbikes. Canon Powell said: “He had a great interest spectating at motorbikes and bought a scrambler for the fields. James and Connor (his brother) worked on the scrambler he had bought and totally stripped it down.

“They have been in the process of rebuilding it. He regularly spent time with Connor and spent time in the shed that was affectionately known as ‘the office’.

“He was a very keen follower of Guy Martin and was looking forward to meeting him at the Tandragee 100 this past weekend. He may not have been able to attend Tandragee but part of his wish was fulfilled as Guy Martin signed a photograph of James which has been placed in his coffin that he can take with him.”