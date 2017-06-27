Well known boxing coach passes away

Tributes have been paid to legendary boxing coach John Shanks who passed away yesterday.

A stalwart of Tullygally Boxing Club, John ran the club and produced many champions over the years.

Over many decades John ran the club primarily on a shoe-string and virtually unfunded.

At the height of the Troubles, it was a very popular club and he taught hundreds of youths throughout the area.

“His club was the making of many great character,” said local man Gordon Hamill.

John was a gifted professional boxer and he passed on his extensive knowledge to the youngsters who came to his club.

He was the type of man who knew all the faces by name and he was held in very high esteem.

Mr Shanks from Craigavon and formerly Lurgan, died peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital on June 26, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He is the husband of Kathleen and loving father of Sandra, Joan, Jennifer, Bronagh and Neil, father-in-law of Paul McGivern, Paul Donnelly, Tony O’Hare and Paul Toal, a beloved grandfather and great grandfather.

His funeral is tomorrow leaving his home, 203 Drumglass at 10.30am to St. Anthony’s church, Craigavon for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s cemetery.