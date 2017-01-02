Bradley rejoins Coleraine from Glenavon

After weeks of speculation Eoin Bradley has rejoined Coleraine on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The striker, who left The Showgrounds for Glenavon in 2014, says he is looking forward to life with the Bannsiders again.

“There has been a lot of rumours over the last few weeks and I had a big decision to make,” he said.

“But to be honest as Glenavon and Coleraine are the only clubs I have played for in the Irish League, it was always going to be one of those clubs that I was going to be at come January.

“I’m looking forward in playing my part at The Showgrounds. This is a very talented young squad here which can achieve big things.

“There’s a lot to play for this season, and hopefully my experience of winning the Irish Cup and playing in Europe can help the younger lads.”

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney spoke of his delight in securing the services of the talented 33-year-old.

“Skinner has developed into one of the top front men in the league,” he said.

“We always knew he had the ability from his first spell here, but over the last couple of years he has developed further.

“He is a fantastic addition for us, he’s a big asset in what he can offer and also he can help bring the other guys on.”

Eoin will wear the number 22 shirt.