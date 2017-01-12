IRISH LEAGUE: Gary Hamilton’s praise for Glenavon after return to past positives

Irish Cup ties have formed a central part of Glenavon’s recent past progress but the 4-1 win over Portstewart offered the holders an insight into the future.

James Gray celebrated his home debut by bagging a brace and linking up with Greg Moorhouse in a glimpse of a potential revamped Glenavon frontline.

Glenavon return to Danske Bank Premiership commitments at home to Linfield - with manager Gary Hamilton left encouraged by recent performance levels.

“Portstewart scored first but I was pleased with the attitude to turn it around and build on the positive start before going on to secure the win,” he said. “It is all about the result but I think the past few games have been more like the old Glenavon of previous seasons in terms of not letting heads drop.

“A game like Saturday will always be a no-win situation for us as no-one gives plaudits if we go through, even by a big score, and only care if you lose.

“But we made sure that did not happen and progress is the reward.

“James had a real hunger as his motivation after this short-term deal is a return to England.

“Greg has been impressive since coming into the club from the Leinster Senior League in the Republic of Ireland and also shows a real desire.

“Guy Bates is still in his late 20s but adds experience and a different style of play to our frontline, with his recent form excellent overall.

“It is about trying to introduce that younger breed of striker to build for the future.”