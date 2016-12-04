IRISH LEAGUE: No Swift move for Mitch - McAree

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree admits he is likely to face unwanted interest in star striker Andrew Mitchell next month.

The 22-year-old is likely to be high on many clubs’ shopping lists when the transfer window reopens.

. Glenavon's Mark Sykes and Swifts' Seanan Clucas during Friday night's match at Mourneview Park. (Photo by TONY HENDRON/Presseye.com.)

Mitchell scored his 13th goal of the campaign as Dungannon won at Glenavon on Friday night and McAree admits it will only serve to heighten demand for the forward.

“There is bound to be interest in Andrew Mitchell, he’s been exceptional all season,” he said.

“Whenever he is playing for Dungannon Swifts and he scores 13 goals, and we’re only into December, people will obviously take notice.

“There maybe will be interest but we’ll do our best to hold on to him.

“I think Andrew enjoys his football at Dungannon and I wouldn’t like to think we would lose him before the end of the season, at least.”

Mitchell fired Dungannon to victory at Mourneview Park when he netted in the 89th minute.

He slotted home at the back post after a cross by Cormac Burke and McAree felt Mitchell deserved his goal.

“‘Mitch’ has been exceptional over the past three games,” he added.

“He caused Glenavon’s back four a lot of problems and was rewarded with his goal right at the end.”

Glenavon player-boss Gary Hamilton felt his side were unfortunate to lose.

“The first half was an even enough game, while in the second half we came out and were a lot brighter,” he said.

“Andy Coleman has pulled off a couple of great saves, and again we’ve been hit with a sucker-punch near the end.”