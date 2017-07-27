SUPERCUPNI: Smyth’s double delight as Armagh edge county derby over Tyrone

County Armagh picked up a fine SuperCupNI Bowl victory over derby rivals County Tyrone at a rainy Clough in Ballymena.

The Premier senior clash featured County Armagh on top by 2-1 thanks to an Oisin Smyth double that included a last-gasp winner.

Cathal McGinty linked up with Ben Davison early before he fired just wide of goal.

Ryan Leeman then thought he had broken the deadlock as his long-range shot whistled just over the County Tyrone crossbar.

County Tyrone then settled and, but for County Armagh defender Mark Lucas, they would have been ahead as Sean Graham worked his way into the box before his effort was well blocked by the defender.

In an entertaining end-to-end game, County Tyrone’s Adam Pollock was forced into a superb low save to keep out a Tom Weir drive from the edge of the box.

County Tyrone then created another good opening as Jamie Burke hit a powerful drive from 25 yards out before County Armagh keeper Tyler Boyce made a superb flying save to the right, tipping the ball away from the danger zone.

Lee Upton then thought he had put County Armagh into the lead as he latched on to the end of a Pablo Andrade cross before he thumped his header just wide of the target from point-blank range.

On the stroke of half-time, Boyce was called into action once again as he made a good save to keep out George Curran’s effort after he skipped around the County Armagh defence, working his way into the box.

It was County Armagh who started the second half the better as ‘man-of-the-match’ Lucas drove forward before he crossed low for Smyth but the latter slid his effort just wide of goal after Pollock had closed him down.

Smyth then found himself with another opening two minutes later as he connected well with a Weir cross but fired just over the crossbar.

However, County Armagh did grab their well-deserved lead on 58 minutes as Smyth hit home a sweet free-kick from the edge of the box after Adam Bishop brought down Leeman.

County Tyrone were nearly level as the impressive substitute Andrew Scott weaved his way through the County Armagh defence before seeing his drive kept out by Boyce.

David Harvey’s County Tyrone side were close to an equaliser when Tyler Anderson saw his effort once again well-saved by the impressive Boyce as he tipped the ball away from the target.

However, County Tyrone did grab the equaliser after brilliant work from Scott that saw him beat the County Armagh defence before he pulled the ball across to Adam Young, who planted the ball into the empty net with ease.

With time running out Tyrone thought they had grabbed their second when Scott picked out Curran but he scooped his effort over the crossbar at the back post.

With three minutes to go, the Orchard County grabbed a winner when Smyth grabbed his second as he latched on to a corner to head the ball into the net.