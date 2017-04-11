Charity dinner dance raises over £4K for Motor Neurone Disease

Music and laughter are said to have marked Lord Mayor Garath Keating’s recent charity dinner dance at the Armagh City Hotel.

Attended by a broad range of business and community groups from across the borough, the evening raised more than £4,000 for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“It was a great night’s craic,” said the Lord Mayor. “I sincerely want to thank everyone for coming and in particular a big shout out to all those businesses and people who bought raffle tickets, sponsored prizes in the raffle or who donated privately to the Motor Neurone charity.

“The generosity of the people in this area never ceases to amaze and inspire, and the charity was absolutely delighted with the funds raised.”

One of the highlights of the night was the standing ovation given to the Mr Keating’s guests of honour Cyril Walker and Caolan Mc Conville of Team Ireland, recently returned from the Winter Special Olympics, each with two medals on display.

There was also a special video message from the Lord Mayor’s brother Christopher in Australia, before guests were very entertained by local groups Flowers and Guitars, Second Drawer Down and Hair O’ The Dawg.

