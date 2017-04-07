Search

Award-winning play is back after sell-out run

Stroke Survivor inspires All Star Country Concert for Charity: Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke's Fundraising Director Kerry Anderson launches the charity's Country Concert alongside NICHS Ambassador and host for the evening Malachi Cush and Kieran McAnallen, director of the Armagh City Hotel. Kieran was inspired to organise the night at the hotel after he suffered a stroke in October 2016. To get your ticket for the concert on Tuesday 9th May, please visit armaghcityhotel.com or contact the NICHS fundraising department on 028 9032 0184.

Schools in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas are being invited to the Grand Opera House next week to see their production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time.

The play returns to Belfast from Tuesday, April 18 until Saturday, April 22 following a sell-out run in 2015.

The theatre is offering special schools group rates and student discounts for the matinee performances of the show on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, at 2.30pm.

The Olivier and Tony Award®-winning play was adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling book by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliott.

It is the recipient of a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design – more Oliviers than any other single play in the history of the West End.

The show tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, who has an extraordinary brain; and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.

He sets out to solve a mystery of who killed his neighbour’s dog, but his detective work takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

The role of Christopher has been played by 18 actors since the show originally opened in London.

Tickets are selling fast but the best seats in the house are available on April 19 and April 20 at 2.30pm.

For further information visit goh.co.uk or call the Box Office on 02890 241919.