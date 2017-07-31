Pipe bands to compete at championships in Moira

Moira Demesne will provide the perfect setting for the 2017 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Pipe Band Championships on Saturday, August 5.

Organised in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland (RSPBANI) Branch, the glorious sounds of pipes and drums will fill the air when around 45 pipe bands and drum majors from across Northern Ireland and further afield battle it out to be crowned 2017 champions.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “I am delighted that the council has once again partnered with the RSPBANI to host a prestigious pipe band championship. Over the years the council has strengthened its relationship with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and I would like to thank all those in the Northern Ireland Branch for their work in helping to secure this event in Moira.

“Many residents enjoy the sounds of the pipes and drums and the council hopes they will join visitors to the area in Moira Demesne to enjoy this local experience that will certainly be a lovely day out for all the family. The sights and sounds of hundreds of pipers and drummers is spectacular and not to be missed.”

As well as the musical competition, there will also be a wide range of food and trade stalls to visit in the demesne.

The competition will start at 11am and will run until approximately 6.15pm. Admission is free and car parking is available on site. Disabled parking is also available to blue badge holders.

For further information call 028 9267 0445 or log on to www.rspbani.org