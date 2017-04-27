Bateman play comes to Armagh

Award-winning novelist and screenwriter Colin Bateman’s latest play, ‘Bag for Life’, an exploration of the 21c landscape of Northern Ireland, comes to the stage of the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Friday May 5 at 8pm.

‘Bag for Life’ asks the big question: can forgiveness overcome the want for revenge?

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, this powerful and captivating play confronts the harsh reality: What, now, are we to make of the men of violence?

Julie Addy, (Christina Callan in Season Two of The Fall) takes the lead role of Karen, an ordinary married mother-of-one who, after a chance encounter with her brother’s murderer in the supermarket, spirals in and out of madness trying to confront the demons of the past.

Sparse stage production uses digital imagery with which Addy interacts to draw out the story and understand the psychology of forgiveness.

In his usual style, Bateman approaches the heaviest of issues with the blackest of humour.

This event takes place in othe Studio Theatre with an unreserved, tiered seating layout.The production contains strong language and is recommended for age 16+

For further information, or to book tickets, priced from £11.50, contact the Market Place Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821 or online at www.marketplacearmagh.com.