Belfast’s ‘Jewel in the Crown’ to sparkle once again

Over the next three months Belfast’s Grand Opera House will be enveloped in scaffolding while the brickwork of the exterior is cleaned, and the iconic masonry repainted. Throughout this time the Theatre will remain open and continue to welcome audience members as normal.

The Grand Opera House was designed by the foremost theatre architect of the Victorian era, Frank Matcham, and opened its doors on December 23, 1895. Today the Theatre is managed by the Grand Opera House Trust which also oversees the stewardship of the landmark building.

Ian Wilson, chief executive of the Grand Opera House said: “The Grand Opera House is one of Belfast’s most important buildings, the city’s foremost cultural asset, and the only remaining Victorian theatre in Northern Ireland.

“The work being carried out over the next three months to the exterior will ensure that the Theatre continues to be enjoyed by theatre goers, the people of Belfast and beyond, and the countless visitors to the City.

“The Trust’s investment in enhancing the appearance of the Theatre’s façade reinforces its desire to protect the rich and colourful heritage of this iconic building for future generations.

“The Trust is also working on ambitious restoration plans that will see the Theatre’s auditorium returned to its former glory in time for the Grand Opera House’s 125th anniversary in 2020.”

The work to the exterior of Frank Matcham’s building will be completed by October 2017.