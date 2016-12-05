Christmas comedy at the Marketplace Theatre

The Christmas festivities at The Market Place Theatre, Armagh continue with the ever-popular Christmas Jazz Supper Club with The Martello Jazz Band and queen of comedy Deirdre O’Kane.

Why not treat a loved one to a night of great music and food at the popular Christmas Jazz Supper Club on Friday December 16.

Taking centre stage will be the hugely popular Martello Jazz Band who feature a sound reminiscent of the Dixieland bands of 1920’s New Orleans, stamped with their own brand of drive and flair. The menu for the evening will consist of a choice of chorizo and chicken penne pasta in a cream sauce, vegetarian lasagne or beef bourguignon. All will be served with garlic bread, salad, and a choice of skinny chips or diced potatoes. The ticket price for the evening is £13 for the performance only or £23 for the performance and supper. The price also includes a glass of bubbly on arrival.

If you fancy a break from all the Christmas chaos, why not laugh along with the hilarious Deirdre O’Kane with her new show ‘1Dee’. After a seven-year break from stand up, during which she had babies, made a movie in Vietnam and became the mother of Moone Boy, Deirdre O’Kane returns with a brand new show. She is definitely older but is she wiser? What has she learned from being a stay at home mum, achieving the glory of middle-age and chasing after collagen as it attempts to leave her life forever? She reveals all [well nearly all] in 1Dee.

Deirdre O’Kane will perform for one evening only on Saturday 17 December. Tickets are priced £16 each. Please note that this performance is recommended for age 16+ as it may contain material that some people could find offensive.

Tickets for all performances can be booked through the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821, or online at www.marketplacearmagh.com.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news at the Market Place Theatre, you can follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/marketplacearmagh) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/mptarmagh) where you will find all the latest information, special offers and video previews.

For information on Christmas In Armagh visit www.ourstoryofchristmas.com | #ourstoryofchristmas