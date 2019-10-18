Emma says ‘get back to nature’

A Lurgan mum has used her creative flair and transformed a lifelong love of nature into a new business.

Learning Labyrinth is a craft box themed idea which encourages children and families to get outdoors and learn more about the natural world.

Emma Mc Donald has transformed her lifelong love of nature into a new business, Learning Labyrinth

The boxes are packed with craft materials, activity ideas and a workbook designed by Emma to inspire children to investigate the natural world around them. Emma (34) explained: “It has taken me years to create a finalised product from the first ideas I wrote down in 2015. My own children’s love of being outdoors and collecting bits and pieces on walks inspired me to create something that other children could use to enhance their time outdoors.”

In May, Emma contacted CIDO Innovation centre in Craigavon for business mentoring, after seeing ads of other local women successfully turning their business ideas into reality.

After completing an exploring enterprise programme, Emma started sourcing suppliers and building her website.

She added: “I have opted for biodegradable materials where possible and will be working on sourcing more plastic alternatives as the business grows.”

As well as making the craft boxes, Emma has been running a series of nature art workshops in Artspace at Oxford Island nature reserve, and will be running other workshops for adults and children in different locations around Northern Ireland next year.

More information visit www.learninglabyrinth.co.uk