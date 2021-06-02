New £6m Lidl NI to open in Portadown

Already the new build has supported up to 100 more jobs through the planning and construction process.

Another local firm Turkington Construction was the lead builder at the new development which sees a massive transformation at High Street Mall.

Indeed the new Lidl NI store is in addition to a £4 million investment and re-development of the town centre shopping centre.

Final days of construction of Lidl in Portadown. Work was carried out by local firm Turkington Construction.

That will include a new layout, enhanced parking, greater town centre access and a new central plaza.

Already with stores in Armagh, Craigavon, Banbridge and Lurgan (and Portadown).

Lidl NI Regional Director, Conor Boyle, said: “Portadown is a confident, forward-looking and highly popular retail destination and we’re delighted to confirm our new opening plans at High Street Mall which offers us a unique opportunity to be the anchor for new growth while also becoming part of the town’s continued regeneration in an outstanding location.”

Planning was granted for the new development by ABC Council last year.

A sneak peak inside the new Lidl in Portadown. It was constructed by local firm Turkington Construction and it is scheduled to open on Thursday June 3.

Lidl NI is already a major direct and indirect local investor. In 2018, as part of an independent economic assessment, it confirmed that it sourced more than £100m of local food produce for export from the borough – twice that of any other borough in NI – while also being among one of its largest employers.

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Kevin Savage last year welcomed the news that Lidl was building a new store here.

“Strategically located with excellent links in an attractive setting, it’s no surprise that Portadown continues to attract investment even in challenging times. Its commitment to business and community is a testament to its success and the reason why its award-winning high street is among the best in the UK and Ireland. I’m delighted that Lidl NI has chosen Portadown as part of its latest expansion and by the redevelopment plans which will further complement the town’s renewed growth and vibrancy.”

Earlier this year, Lidl NI also confirmed it had struck a new partnership deal with Portadown-based horticulturalist Greenisland Flowers which will ship more than four million stems of freshly cut tulips, lilies and scented stocks to its 202 stores in Ireland and NI.

-

