Software firm to create 15 jobs

A local software firm is to create 15 new high-tech jobs over the next two years with a new premises in Portadown.

The company, Relative, which started in early 2018, and currently employs eight staff is opening a new Software Development Centre in Goban Street, Portadown, and aims to attract talented local professionals who are tired of the daily commute to Belfast.

Relative currently operates from offices in Windsor Avenue, Lurgan, and has clients across the UK ranging in size from small entrepreneurs to large multinational companies. Specialising in mobile app development, the firm’s unique mixture of cutting edge technologies and modern delivery methods have made it a winner for companies looking to improve their business through digital transformation projects.

Managing Director of Relative, Nick Cousins, said “This announcement comes at an exciting time for us, as we are only half way through our second year in business and already we have doubled our workforce twice this year.

“We are committed to building a team of the highest calibre, and we’ve already found a rich pool of talent in the Craigavon area.”

Four of the new roles have already been filled, in anticipation of the new centre opening in early August, and the company are currently recruiting four more, with further rounds of recruitment anticipated in the coming months.

“We want to show that Northern Ireland’s technical aptitude extends far beyond Belfast City Centre, and we are doing work for companies based in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA already”, Mr Cousins continued.

“An important part of our company ethos is developing and nurturing people; not just those who are already well qualified, but also providing opportunities for people to enter the technology industry, perhaps via non-traditional pathways.

“We ran a paid internship programme for non-graduates to gain valuable experience in our business last year, and we plan to do so again. I think it’s going to be incredibly important for talented people to find alternative outlets for their abilities in the next few years as more and more traditional jobs become automated. We want to be at the forefront of offering people those opportunities to train, work and get qualified for a whole new career.”

The company is opening its purpose built Software Development Centre in The Exchange complex, already occupied by Craigavon Business Machines, Social Security Agency and Global Home Warranties.

Due to the continued growth of the company, roles are currently available in Software Engineering and Support. Anyone interested can find out more and apply at relative.uk.com