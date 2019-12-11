Sponsorship award for Almac

Almac Group, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation based in Craigavon, is delighted to have won the ‘Innovation in Sponsorship’ award during this year’s Irish Sponsorship Awards ceremony in Dublin.

This award, given annually, recognises “a distinct new method or unique approach to a sponsorship activation, partnership or initiative”.

Almac Group was awarded this honour for the organisation’s unique and innovative £1 million sponsorship agreement with W5, the interactive discovery centre in Belfast. The partnership, a first of its kind in Ireland, has resulted in a comprehensive STEM learning programme based at W5 that aims to improve access to STEM education and promote exciting career possibilities available through pursuing STEM subjects.

Commenting, Kevin Reid, VP Global Marketing Almac Group said: “Through our unique sponsorship agreement with W5, Almac’s capability to fulfil its mission to reach, educate and engage pupils, parents and teachers from all over Ireland is greatly enhanced. Through sponsorship of Med-Lab and creation of a bespoke exhibit and associated education programme, Almac has built a distinctly hands-on, exciting method for pupils to learn about their health and pharmaceutical development, as well as a sneak peek into the operations occurring right at the heart of Almac, one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers.”