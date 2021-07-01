Extra £35.7m for Special Educational Needs welcomed

MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I am extremely pleased to see that the funding proposed by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has been allocated for special educational needs schools across NI.

“The Minister has made it clear how much of an impact Covid-19 has had on SEN schools and the pressures it has placed on staffing and maintaining their delivery of education.

“Within Upper Bann, I am immensely proud of the quality of SEN teaching on offer between Donard Special School in Banbridge and Ceara School in Lurgan. It’s essential these schools have the support to continue helping pupils develop and grow.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th January 2017 - Jonathan Buckely, DUP candidate for Upper Bann. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“Within this allocation, mainstream schools will also receive funding for specialist support.”

-

-

Arrest after two men injured during aggravated burglary Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.