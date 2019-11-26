NI school sees double as eight sets of twins enrol

Staff at a Co Armagh may be forgiven to believe they are seeing double, after eight sets of twins enrolled this term.

Clounagh Junior High School welcomed the 16 pupils in September this year.

Principal Mr Raymond Hill said it was ‘very unusual’.

Pictured are Back row left to right – Rhianna Allen, Libby Allen, Molly Beattie, Will Beattie, Rebecca George, Grace George, James Jenkins, Daniel Jenkins, Vice Principal Mrs. H. McDowell

Front Row left to right - Principal Mr. R. Hill, Emily Conly, Sarah Conly, Zarah McConnell, Gabrielle McConnell, Grace Ogilby, James Ogilby, Cody Spindlow, Kai Spindlow, Vice Principal Mrs.K. Patterson.