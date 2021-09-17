The Times and The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2022 has launched, offering rankings for universities across the UK.

This year, for the first time ever neither Cambridge or Oxford hit the top spot, with the highest ranking going to the University of St Andrews.

But how have Northern Ireland's universities fared?

Queens University Belfast was ranked 11th for graduate prospects.

What is the Times Good University Guide?

The Good University Guide reviews and ranks universities throughout the UK, to help students make the right choice for them, when picking a place to study.

Released every year in September, the guides are a valuable addition to students preparing to make a UCAS application. They rate everything from student experience, to teaching quality and most importantly graduate employment prospects.

How did Northern Ireland's universities do?

Northern Ireland's two universities have performed exceptionally well, seeing both overall rankings rise to new heights.

Queens University Belfast now ranks at 24, jumping up seven places from 31 last year. This is the first time in a while that it has nearly hit the top twenty.

Queens ranked 11th for overall graduate prospects, putting it well ahead of its competitors and boasted improved student satisfaction rankings during the pandemic.

It also ranked highly at 14th for research quality and 35th for student experience.

Ulster University has climbed to 44, up from 51, jumping up seven places to reach its highest ranking yet.

The university was shortlisted for the Times University of the Year Award 2022 and boasts stats such as 80.9% first or 2:1 grade ranking and an 87.1% course completion rate.

It also ranked in at 19th for student experience and joint 28th for teaching quality.

What is the full list of UK university rankings for 2022?

1 University of St Andrews

2 University of Oxford

3 University of Cambridge

4 Imperial College London

5 London School of Economics and Political Science

6 Durham University

7 University College London

8 University of Warwick

9 University of Bath

10 Loughborough University

11 Lancaster University

12 University of Glasgow

13 University of Edinburgh

14 University of Bristol

15 University of Leeds

16 University of Southampton

17 University of Strathclyde

18 King’s College London

19 University of York

20 University of Aberdeen

21 University of Exeter

22 University of Sheffield

23 University of Manchester

24 Queen’s University, Belfast

25 University of Birmingham

26 Royal Holloway, University of London

27 University of East Anglia

28 University of Nottingham

29 Harper Adams University

30= Heriot-Watt University

30= University of Liverpool

32 University of Surrey

33 SOAS University of London

34 University of Reading

35= Cardiff University

35= University of Dundee

37 University of Leicester

38 Aberystwyth University

39 Swansea University

40 Queen Mary, University of London

41 University of Stirling

42 Newcastle University

43 University of Essex

44 Ulster University

45 Aston University

46 University of Kent

47 University of Sussex

48 Keele University

49 University of Lincoln

50 University of Chichester

51 Coventry University

52= University of the Arts, London

52= University of Hull

54 Oxford Brookes University

55 City, University of London

56 Norwich University of the Arts

57 Edinburgh Napier University

58= Edge Hill University

58= Plymouth Marjon University

60 Glasgow Caledonian University

61 Goldsmiths, University of London

62= Northumbria University

62= Robert Gordon University

64 Bangor University

65 University of Roehampton

66 Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

67 St Mary’s University, Twickenham

68 University of Chester

69 University for the Creative Arts

70 Nottingham Trent University

71 Manchester Metropolitan University

72 Sheffield Hallam University

73 University of the West of England

74 University of West London

75 University of Huddersfield

76 Staffordshire University

77 University of Sunderland

78 St George’s, University of London

79= Arts University Bournemouth

79= Cardiff Metropolitan University

81 Liverpool Hope University

82 Bishop Grosseteste University

83= Birmingham City University

83= University of Wales Trinity St David

83= York St John University

86 University of Worcester

87 Falmouth University

88 University of Portsmouth

89= University of Bolton

89= University of Bradford

89= University of Buckingham

89= University of Greenwich

93 Liverpool John Moores University

94= Abertay University

94= University of Derby

96= University of Gloucestershire

96= University of Hertfordshire

98 University of Salford

99 University of South Wales

100 London Metropolitan University

101= Kingston University

101= Plymouth Marjon University

103= Bath Spa University

103= Leeds Arts University

105 University of Suffolk

106= Bournemouth University

106= University of Winchester

108= University of Central Lancashire

108= University of Northampton

110= University of the West of Scotland

110= Wrexham Glyndwr University

112= Hartpury University

112= Leeds Beckett University

112= Solent University, Southampton

115 Anglia Ruskin University

116 Royal Agricultural University

117 University of Brighton

118 Teesside University

119= Buckinghamshire New University

119= Canterbury Christ Church University

121 Brunel University London

122 Newman University, Birmingham

123 Middlesex University

124 Leeds Trinity University

125 University of Cumbria

126 De Montfort University

127 London South Bank University

128 University of Wolverhampton

129 University of Westminster

130 University of East London

131 Ravensbourne University, London