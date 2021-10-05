Craigavon City FC is taking on FC Mindwell in a charity match to raise funds for Action Mental Health.

Both clubs want to see as many people as possible turn out on Sunday (October 10) to watch the match

A spokesperson for Craigavon City FC said: “This is a charity close to all of us and the work they do in the local community does not go unnoticed so we would like to help in anyway that we can.

“For anyone who can’t make the game this week you can still donate by the link.

Craigavon FC take on FC Mindwell to raise money for Action Mental Health.

“We are hoping a few ex professionals will be there and will let you know as soon as possible who will be there at the game.

“Regardless we are very proud to be having this game in aid of Action Mental Health. Mental ill health is on the rise and it’s vital we as community tackle it the best we can.

As well as the JustGiving page, they plan on asking a few businesses to sponsor this event. The club is contactable via www.facebook.com/CraigavonCityFC-

