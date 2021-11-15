The Southern Health Trust said it had requested that ambulances were diverted from Craigavon Hospital, for all but life-threatening emergencies,.

The appeal came as the Trust said Craigavon Hospital was at full capacity and long waiting times for those attending the ED.

The NI Ambulance Service revealed just three ambulances were sent to Craigavon during the divert period.

This afternoon an NIAS spokesperson said: “Following the decision to divert all ambulances other than standbys away from Craigavon, only three ambulances were sent to Craigavon during the time of the divert.

“All others that would have ordinarily gone to Craigavon were sent to Daisy Hill, SWAH (South West Area Hospita;), AAH (Antrim Area Hospital) and RVH (Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast).

“This would have resulted in longer response times to 999 calls in the area, for which NIAS would apologise.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of those phoning the 999 system at these challenging times.”

