Dogs Trust Ballymena’s smallest Yorkie searches for a new home

Suni, aged nine, became a resident at the Rehoming Centre after a change of circumstances sadly meant her owner could no longer look after her; and despite being the sweetest girl, she weighs less than two bags of sugar.

Suni is a loveable little girl who can be shy when she first meets you but warms to people very quickly. In order to help build her confidence, the team have placed Suni into a foster home on Dogs Trust’s Home From Home programme, where she can benefit from the home comforts she is used to, while also giving this pint-sized pooch valuable socialisation.

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “Little Suni has become quite the celebrity at the Rehoming Centre. Typically, Yorkshire Terriers can weigh around 7lbs but she is 3.5lbs and perfectly healthy. Her petite size makes Suni the ultimate bundle of joy. The ideal home for Suni would be a bit quieter and her family should be willing to provide her with time and space to settle in. She could live with young people over 14 who are used to being around smaller dogs and Suni would also prefer to be the only dog in the family home, so she can soak up all the attention for herself. Suni is a little bit older but she is still young at heart and loves going for walks where she can potter about and have a good old sniff.

