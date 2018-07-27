IN PICTURES: Photos from our archive

Father O'Connell received a cheque from Mr Jim Brady, Chairman of the INF Club in 1981 after they raised �150 at a charity dance Also pictured are Gerald Tow, Gerald Eagers, and Michael Fitzdsimmons.
Father O'Connell received a cheque from Mr Jim Brady, Chairman of the INF Club in 1981 after they raised �150 at a charity dance Also pictured are Gerald Tow, Gerald Eagers, and Michael Fitzdsimmons.

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.