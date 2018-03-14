Access to Craigavon City park restricted as work starts on new leisure centre

Confusion about access to Craigavon City Park has escalated as work starts on the new £35m leisure centre.

Residents in parts of Craigavon as well as park users have been confused as to who can get access to certain parts of the site.

Community activist Thomas Larkham said he has had numerous calls, emails and texts about the fencing erected this week.

“People are asking if the underpass at Enniskeen/Lakeview Park will be closed off so people cannot get to the lakes and the bus stops.

“I have spoken to the Project Manager who has told me the Underpass will remain open at all times for access to bus stops only.

“There will be no pedestrian access to the lakes via this underpass for health and safety reasons.

“Deep drainage is being installed and excavation will commence soon.

“There is alternative access at Lismara Bridge,” said the SDLP activist.