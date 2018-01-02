Appeal over fly-tipping at former Clendinning’s site

Sinn Fein Councillor, Keith Haughian, has condemned fly tipping at the former Clenndinning’s factory site

Following a report that a Christmas tree had been dumped in the waste ground he said: “Local residents campaigned long and hard to have this area cleared. Those involved could easily have taken the item to the local recycling centre.

“Fly tipping has a negative impact on the environment, is an eyesore and impacts on local health and safety. In addition fly tipping places an additional financial burden on local rate payers.

“There are numerous council facilities where waste can be disposed of in a safe and controlled manner. Such instances of fly tipping are completely unacceptable and need to be challenged.”