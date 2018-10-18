Art show to boost Sabrina Foundation

Lurgan tattoo shop, Bloodstone Tattoo Collective is set to raise money for local charity The Sabrina Foundation with a Halloween inspired art show.

The free over 18s show will feature a mix of original paintings, photography and drawings from local artists.

Taking place on October 31 at 7pm, the night will feature prizes and competitions. All art on display will be for sale via a silent auction.

The Sabrina Ryan Foundation charity was set up in memory of Sabrina Ryan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Lung Cancer, and who passed away in 2015.

The charity offers support financially towards things like a new wig, complimentary therapies, eyebrow embroidery, counselling services, anything that makes someone smile whilst going through one of the toughest times in their lives.

All donations on admission will be greatly appreciated.