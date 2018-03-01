BE PREPARED: Met Office issues Amber snow warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has this morning issued an Amber warning for snow in parts of Northern Ireland.

The alert, in place from now until 6pm, is a 'be prepared' warning for today and further disruption likely throughout the day, especially in counties Down and Armagh.

Heavy snow is affecting many parts of counties Down and Armagh

Here's the outlook from the Met Office. "Frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected to continue through much of Thursday leading to further significant accumulations with drifting.

"Delays and cancellations to all forms of transport are likely. Roads may become blocked by deep snow and some rural communities might become cut off. Interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could also occur."

The UK's national weather service's chief forecaster's assessment reads: "A further 5-10cm of fresh snow is expected quite widely. Strong winds will lead to drifting snow and severe wind chill."